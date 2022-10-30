Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has dominated the news lately. The star guard has been playing well on the court, but has once again been causing distractions off the court. After posting a film on Twitter that many have deemed antisemitic, Irving shared his thoughts on the backlash he's received.

"In terms of the backlash or what people call it, we're in 2022, history is not supposed to be hidden from anybody," Irving told reporters on Saturday. "I'm not a divisive person when it comes to religion. I embrace all walks of life, you see it on all my platforms. I talk to all races, all cultures, all religions."

Irving confirmed he watched the film, and when asked if he understands why many have deemed it antisemitic, he gave an indirect answer.

"We're in 2022. It's on Amazon, a public platform," Irving said. "Whether you wanna go watch it or not is up to you. There's things being posted every day. I am no different than the next human being, so don't treat me any different."

Having also recently received criticism for antisemitic remarks, Kanye West shared support for Kyrie Irving on Instagram:

West said that Irving is one of the "real ones" still around. Having also dominated the news cycle lately, West will certainly make more headlines with his support of Kyrie Irving.

