Report: Nets Interested in John Collins Trade

The Brooklyn Nets are finally starting to get back into a winning groove, but that doesn't mean they're done trying to improve. Despite the current four game-winning streak, the team is currently reportedly looking for front-court help.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins.

"Just interesting because that's, I think the Nets are in search of some help along the front line," Begley said. "Collins can certainly help them. I'm not sure how far along those talks went. But they've certainly engaged recently, so something to keep an eye on there."

This isn't the first time John Collins' name has been mentioned in trade talks. Just last month, Shams Charania mentioned Collins in potential trades for the Atlanta Hawks.

John Collins has been struggling quite a bit with the Atlanta Hawks this season. He's averaging the least amount of points since his rookie year and averaging a career-low in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage. It's not hard to believe that Collins has heard his name far too many times in trade rumors and that a change of scenery could certainly help him.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets are doing a great job winning without front-court help but have the Boston Celtics up next. However, having that depth could certainly help the team in the long run.

