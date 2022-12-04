Skip to main content

Report: Nets Interested in John Collins Trade

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking for front court help.

The Brooklyn Nets are finally starting to get back into a winning groove, but that doesn't mean they're done trying to improve. Despite the current four game-winning streak, the team is currently reportedly looking for front-court help.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins.

"Just interesting because that's, I think the Nets are in search of some help along the front line," Begley said. "Collins can certainly help them. I'm not sure how far along those talks went. But they've certainly engaged recently, so something to keep an eye on there."

This isn't the first time John Collins' name has been mentioned in trade talks. Just last month, Shams Charania mentioned Collins in potential trades for the Atlanta Hawks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

John Collins has been struggling quite a bit with the Atlanta Hawks this season. He's averaging the least amount of points since his rookie year and averaging a career-low in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage. It's not hard to believe that Collins has heard his name far too many times in trade rumors and that a change of scenery could certainly help him.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets are doing a great job winning without front-court help but have the Boston Celtics up next. However, having that depth could certainly help the team in the long run.

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_19521587
News

Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Celtics

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19534907
News

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley, Calls Him A 'Clown'

By Joey Linn
TJ Warren 2
News

Nets React To TJ Warren's Return: 'It Almost Felt Like A Dream'

By Chris Milholen
TJ Warren
News

TJ Warren Describes Emotional Journey Back To The Court

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18153936_168390270_lowres
News

Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum is Better Than Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19488280
News

Injury Report: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17244548_168390270_lowres
News

Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet's Shocking Answer About Trading Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari