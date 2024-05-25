Rumor: Knicks Wiling to "Overpay" For Nets Star
Fresh off a heart-breaking Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks are believed to be interested in completing their Villanova core in preparation for next season, per Bill Simmons.
On Simmons' "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the sportswriter spoke of the Knick's high regard for Nets' star Mikal Bridges.
"I really think they're going to get Mikal Bridges as the big target. I think that's who they want," he said. "I think they're going to try and overpay because I think they want those four Villanova guys together, and I don't think they want like a major star. They want somebody like that."
Since the start of last season, through assembling the Villanova trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVencenzo, the Knicks have boasted a lineup of overachievers. Brunson went from a role player with the Dallas Mavericks to a certified superstar in New York. Hart, after being exiled to the Portland Trailblazers, became one of the league's best role players with the Knicks. DiVencenzo saw a six-point-per-game jump in his averages after leaving the Golden State Warriors to assemble the Knicks' now-vaunted threesome.
Bridges would have the opportunity to do the same.
The Nets' prized piece from last year's Kevin Durant trade could step right in and replace OG Anunoby's role should he leave New York in free agency. Dealing Bridges would send Brooklyn into a full-on rebuild, meaning they must receive ample value in return from the Knicks.
The financial aspect would be tricky to work out, but if New York wants Brooklyn Bridges to make the short trip to Madison Square Garden badly enough, they'll find a way to get the deal done.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.