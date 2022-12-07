Skip to main content

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is Most Talented Player in NBA

The Warriors' head coach still has high praise for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may no longer be a member of the Golden State Warriors, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr still has high praise for his former Finals MVP.

In an interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated, Kerr revealed some candid thoughts about Durant.

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr said to Rosenberg. “His frame, his size—6'11"—his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively."

Regardless of whatever Kevin Durant does in his post-Warriors career, he will always be mentioned with that franchise and Steph Curry for eternity. At the end of the day, the two won two NBA Championships together and went to the NBA Finals for three years straight.

At the same time, Durant's tenure will always be a very polarizing one. Some fans will look at him as the guy who took away Steph Curry's Finals MVPs, or the guy who didn't really need to come to Golden State, but others will simply look at him as the best player in the NBA.

The one thing that's irrefutable is that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and 1-of-1 in that regard. There is only one Kevin Durant, there has only ever been one, and there will never be another one. 

