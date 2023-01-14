Skip to main content

The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard

The Brooklyn Nets have signed a new player

The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed a new player to replace Alondes Williams. The Nets announced today that they have signed G League guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract.

Smith played five games for the Miami Heat this season, where he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes a game. Additionally, he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in the G League. Dru Smith is 6 foot 3, only 25 years old, and went undrafted in the 2021 draft. 

Dru Smith isn't known to be much of a shooter, only shooting 16% from three this season, but what he is known for is his defense. Signing Smith was the first roster move of the season for the Brooklyn Nets, and to be quite honest, the team doesn't need to make many more.

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are second in the eastern conference standings, only three games behind the Boston Celtics. They've done a fantastic job the last few months, but still can't seem to figure out the Celtics - the biggest team standing in their way. The Nets are continuing to be a developing project, but they're playing with passion and playing the right way. While Smith won't receive much playing time, this team continues to gel positively and that's all that matters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

In This Article (1)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19597649_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Free Agency's Significance

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19776888
News

Ben Simmons: I Need to 'Get Buckets' with Kevin Durant Out

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19778700
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19724335
News

Nets: 'No More Pressure' On Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant Out

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18153894_168390270_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status for Celtics vs Nets Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19714523_168390270_lowres
News

Former NBA Player Throws Huge Shade at Nets' Yuta Watanabe

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_16305393
News

Jrue Holiday Reveals Intense Feelings About Bucks vs. Nets Series

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18123841
News

Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn