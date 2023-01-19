Updated Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

Some of the most interesting games in the NBA are the ones where two teams that are on losing streaks and need to win, finally face off. Both the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets are in need of a win, but the Suns are a lot more desperate.

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, it looks like they'll have more help than the Phoenix Suns.

After losing three games straight, the Nets are fortunately getting Kyrie Irving back - he's been upgraded to available for tonight's game. Kevin Durant still remains out with an MCL sprain. Additionally, their trio of G League players in David Duke Jr, Kessler Edwards, and Dru Smith are all out on G League two-ways or assignments.

The Phoenix Suns, however, remain incredibly shorthanded. Devin Booker remains out with a left groin strain, Chris Paul is out with right hip soreness, Cameron Payne is out with a right foot sprain, Landry Shamet is out with right foot soreness, Josh Okogie is out with a nasal fracture, and Jae Crowder is out because he's not with the team. The only relief the Suns will be getting is that Cam Johnson is returning from his right meniscus tear.

Both the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets have lost three games straight, but the Suns have lost 9 out of the last 10 games. Fortunately for both teams, only one can win tonight.

