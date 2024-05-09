Who Will Be the Brooklyn Nets’ First Option Next Season?
The Brooklyn Nets don't have a lot of freedom to make moves this offseason. They don't own a pick in this year's draft, and with negative cap space going into the summer, it looks like the team will more or less look the same next season.
With that being said, although they have some pieces to move around, the Nets need to figure out who the first option will be next season. Who will be the primary shot-taker in Jordi Fernandez's fast-paced offense?
Cam Thomas
Thomas is likely the first player that comes to fans' minds. The 22-year-old took an impressive leap this past season, averaging 22.5 on 44.2% shooting in a year where Brooklyn won just 32 games.
After seeing his minutes nearly double, Thomas got to show how great he can be, shooting 18.0 shots per game. He showed flashes during the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, but this season he got his shot and took full advantage of the opportunity.
If the Nets want to capitalize on their fast-paced offense, Thomas should be the focus. He is extremely young with fresh legs and an offensive game that revolves around quick movements and taking quick shots.
However, the problem with the LSU product is that he has a Kobe-like reputation. Thomas loves to shoot, but doesn't pass a whole lot. He averaged 3.2 isolation possessions per game, compared to just 2.9 assists. Not to mention, his assist-to-turnover ratio stands at just 1.5 with a plus-minus of -3.0.
Will the Nets get a faster pace with Thomas getting the most shots? Yes. Will the unselfishness that Fernandez preached in his welcome interviews disappear? Probably.
Mikal Bridges
Second in shot attempts per game behind Thomas, Bridges was the presumed first option at the start of the season.
When the former Villanova Wildcat was traded to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant, Bridges' numbers were outstanding. He averaged 26.1 points on 47.5% shooting in the Nets' final 27 games of the 2022-23 season. The numbers did dip, but he played all 82 games and put up 19.6 points on similar efficiency.
Bridges works best as a second or third option to an All-Star. In Phoenix, he became one of the best role players in the league behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul. As of now, he doesn't have that luxury.
Even as a forward, Bridges had more assists than Thomas this past season (3.6). He is a better distributor, and at 27, has no problem playing in a fast-paced offense.
The only problem with Bridges was that the Nets had higher expectations after making the playoffs last season. Albeit, with Durant and Irving playing the majority of their games, but with Bridges as the first option for a good chunk of the season, Brooklyn didn't even qualify for the Play-In Tournament.
Other options
Maybe it was the coaching that held Bridges, Thomas, and the rest of the team back, but the results from 2024 were no indication that either player would get the current roster to the playoffs.
There isn't any pressure for GM Sean Marks to immediately acquire an All-Star for a rebuilding team, because getting a few extra wins keeps the Nets in mediocrity. Then again, Brooklyn doesn't have its own first-round pick until 2028.
The Nets have the assets to go after some of the best talent in the league, even with their current draft and cap situations. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Trae Young are all players to be linked to the Nets via sign or trade.
With no pick to tank for, Brooklyn getting that no-doubt first option gives Fernandez a leader, and someone to bring to control to a team with no clear-cut, number-one guy.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.