Brooklyn Nets' Biggest Needs This Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an intersting position as the offseason draws closer. After a 32-50 season, it only gets tougher as the Nets do not own a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and have little cap space with a $132 million figure. Nevertheless, teams always find a way around these situations by moving pieces.
The Nets can play into their expectations or pick a firm direction: rebuild or playoff contention. That being said, Brooklyn has serious needs regardless of where they end up.
True Facilitator
The Nets traded for Dennis Schroder at the 2024 deadline to run the offense, but Brooklyn still needs a true floor general. Schroder can score and defend, but playmaking isn't what he's known for.
The Nets ranked 20th in assists this past season (25.6 per game). Since the deadline, they were actually dead last in at 23.8. They need someone that can create shots for high-value scorers like Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges.
The passing problem was largely in part due to the fact the Ben Simmons played just 15 games. 5.7 assists per game is high, and fans know he is a pass-first player. If he gets healthy for the 2025 season, they can expect improvement. However, he hasn't been a guarantee in years.
Some notable playmakers potentially hitting free agency include D'Angelo Russell, Tyus Jones, and Kyle Lowry. Other players that could be available for trade are Trae Young and Josh Giddey.
Perimeter Shooting
Brooklyn was 19th in three-point percentage (36.2%). They never had a true catch-and-shoot player like they previously had with Joe Harris. When Harris played in the D'Angelo Russell era, and then the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, he was a laser and helped space the floor for players who loved to attack the rim.
Now, Brooklyn needs that type of player once again. Trading into the draft could get the team a shooter like Reed Sheppard, Zaccharie Risacher, or Jared McCain.
In free agency, shooters like Buddy Hield, Luke Kennard, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could hit the market. Guys like the Thomas and Simmons love to attack the basket, and spacing is key in today's league.
