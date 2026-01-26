Three Storylines From the Nets Loss to the Clippers That go Beyond the Box Score

The Brooklyn Nets lost by 37 points to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night, their second loss by more than 35 points in the last three games. They have the worst record in the NBA since the New Year, and their lottery odds increase more with the piling losses.

Four of the "Flatbush Five" played in the blowout loss –– Nolan Traoré was out with an illness, and Ben Saraf made his first appearance since Dec. 6. In a game where Brooklyn shot 34% from the field and 21% from three, there were few positive on-court takeaways. There were, however, some important storylines regarding three of the Nets veterans that go beyond stats.

Nic Claxton Plays Through Finger Injury

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Claxton played through a right pinky injury. He had scheduled imaging of the finger on Saturday morning, but the results weren’t available by game time, so he decided to play through it.

“Yeah, I think it’s his right hand," head coach Jordi Fernández said. "He’s got some discomfort, but I really give him credit."

Claxton played 24 minutes against Los Angeles, posting six points, six rebounds and three stocks. Lewis reported that he was hit on his right hand by Kawhi Leonard in the third quarter as they were tracking down a loose ball.

Terance Mann's Tribute Video

Mann received a tribute video from the Clippers as he returned to their arena for the first time since being traded to the Atlanta Hawks last February. He spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with Los Angeles, helping them to three playoff appearances.

Noah Clowney was sidelined with a back injury, which inserted Mann into the starting lineup for his tribute night. He scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and made two steals in 19 minutes.

Injured Guard Rotation

Thomas did not play against the Clippers due to a sprained left ankle, and he will be out indefinitely, according to Lewis. With both Thomas and Traoré out, that made room for Saraf to get some minutes.

"All our guys that have played under Mfon (Udofia, Long Island Nets head coach), they’ve done a great job getting better every game, competing,” Fernández said. “And it’s not just about them, it’s about playing within a system and making the group competitive."

Traoré is likely to return before Thomas does, but Saraf could remain in the rotation by taking some of Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin's minutes. It will be interesting to see if Thomas returns before the trade deadline. His value is currently low, and this injury will likely keep him in Brooklyn until the offseason.