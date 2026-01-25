Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers to Face Off Undermanned

After an embarrassing, 66-point outing against the Knicks, the Nets turned around and played a competitve double-overtime game versus the Celtics. Though it wouldn't be enough to come away with the win.

Now, Brooklyn will look to do the same against the Clippers, though they'll be without several of their best players. The Nets saw a good stretch of play from mid to late December, but have since fallen back into losing ways at 2-12 in their last 14 tries.

Some winnable games are on the horizon for the Nets, who are likely to prioritize their draft standing moving forward.

As always, the injury report is sure to throw a wrench in the plans of both teams. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Clippers ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Noah Clowney — Doubtful: Back soreness

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

Cam Thomas — Out: Left ankle sprain

Nolan Traore — Out: Illness

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip fracture

Bogdan Bogdanovic — Out: Left hamstring

Derrick Jones Jr. — Out: right knee sprain

Kawhi Leonard — Questionable: Left knee contusion

Chris Paul — Out: Not with team

The Nets will be without several contributors tonight.

The team’s second-leading scorer in Cam Thomas sustained an ankle sprain, and is set to miss tonight’s bout. He’s scored 16.2 points per game in just 24 minutes so far this season, though he’s played in just 20 games total due to various injuries.

Brooklyn also has a ‘doubtful’ tag on its third scoring option and one of its top defenders in Noah Clowney, who’s averaging 13.1 point and 0.8 steals and blocks apiece on the season.

Rookie Nolan Traore is listed out due to illness. He’s seen a breakout stretch of games, scoring in double-figures in three of his last four, most recently going for 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting against the Celtics.

Haywood Highsmith continues to recover from a knee injury, and the Nets also have two players out due to G League assignment.

The Clippers could be without star Kawhi Leonard, who is questionable to play with a knee contusion. He’s served as the team’s top scorer so far this season, averaging 28.1 points on a blistering 50% shooting overall.

The Nets and Clippers tip off at 8 p.m. CT.