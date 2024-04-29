Inside The Nuggets

Unexpected Jamal Murray Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5

The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report for Game 5

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) moves the ball
Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) moves the ball / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and star guard Jamal Murray is being listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Murray has dealt with several different lower body injuries throughout the course of the season, and now is dealing with a calf strain that has his status and question for this big game.

Murray’s addition to the injury report was a bit unexpected, as he has not been listed at any point throughout the series, but seems to have suffered this injury in Game 4. The Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak to the Nuggets in Game 4, forcing a Game 5 in Denver.

The Nuggets will look to close out this series in front of their home crowd, but may have to do so without their star point guard. Listed as questionable, there is of course still a chance that Murray is good to go for Game 5, but his status is currently uncertain. 

Denver will need Murray healthy in order to repeat as champions, and while they may be able to finish off the Lakers without him, they certainly want their point guard healthy as soon as possible.

Related Articles

Nuggets Star's Surprising Reaction to LeBron James Blasting Officials

Former NBA Star Makes Controversial Lakers vs. Nuggets Statement

Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement on Minnesota Timberwolves

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.