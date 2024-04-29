Unexpected Jamal Murray Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5
The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and star guard Jamal Murray is being listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Murray has dealt with several different lower body injuries throughout the course of the season, and now is dealing with a calf strain that has his status and question for this big game.
Murray’s addition to the injury report was a bit unexpected, as he has not been listed at any point throughout the series, but seems to have suffered this injury in Game 4. The Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak to the Nuggets in Game 4, forcing a Game 5 in Denver.
The Nuggets will look to close out this series in front of their home crowd, but may have to do so without their star point guard. Listed as questionable, there is of course still a chance that Murray is good to go for Game 5, but his status is currently uncertain.
Denver will need Murray healthy in order to repeat as champions, and while they may be able to finish off the Lakers without him, they certainly want their point guard healthy as soon as possible.
