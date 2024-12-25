Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets-Suns NBA Christmas Game
After facing off on Monday, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing the final game of NBA Christmas at 7:30 PM PT at Footprint Center. These are two teams with championship aspirations who have unperformed a bit this season, but Denver has won two-straight games to move to 16-11.
Phoenix remains led by the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. As for the Nuggets, the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leads things alongside a high-level supporting cast. Missing Monday’s game against Phoenix, Murray is again on the injury report for the Christmas rematch.
Murray’s official status is questionable with a right ankle sprain. If Murray cannot go, Russell Westbrook will get his eighth start of the season.
The Nuggets have gone 6-1 in Westbrook’s seven starts this season, with the 17-year NBA veteran averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds in those games.
Murray has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons, which is part of why Denver made the move to acquire Westbrook after he was made available this past offseason.
"And I love Russ' impact on the game and I love how well he and Nikola (Jokic) are playing with each other and off of other each other," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said earlier this month. "So, yeah, that was definitely part of the allure of signing a guy like Russell Westbrook. When Jamal is out and you need a starting point guard where you have a guy that's done it at the highest level for 17 years."
Murray will likely receive a final status shortly before tip-off at 7:30 PM PT in Phoenix.
