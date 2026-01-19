Jamal Murray Explains Why Nuggets Got Blown Out vs Hornets

The Denver Nuggets came up short on their home floor in a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets, 87-110, in another night where the rotation was similarly shorthanded as it's recently been.

Down four of their typical starting five, Jamal Murray was the lone starter in the mix for the Nuggets, where they were simply outmatched on both ends of the floor. Denver shot less than 22% from three as a team, allowed an astounding 62 points in the paint from the Hornets, and tied their season-lowest total in points for a single game at 87.

Broadly speaking, a lack of energy could be a reason worth pinpointing for the Nuggets' end result not falling in their favor, and posting one of their worst losses of the season thus far. But in the eyes of Murray, the issues spanned further than the energy he and the remaining rotation had, with rebounding being atop that list of flaws.

"I'm not going to lie, the energy was there. I felt like we brought it," Murray said postgame. "[The Hornets] are just good in those types of moments. I know it wasn't a great first quarter, 33-18. After that we played pretty good defense. They were just getting more opportunities to try again. The more opportunities we have obviously the tougher it's going to be. So, I think just the rebounding really hurt us because we could never get back into it."

"We were one and done so it was on both ends. They shoot the ball, get up two, and then we shoot the ball and we're one and done. So, we never really gave ourselves a chance to get back in it. But the energy was there and that was a really good job but the other team really got going. It felt like everybody on their team got involved and was making shots so it was a tough one tonight."

The Nuggets were simply dominated on the glass throughout a game in which they were down not only some serious firepower in their lineup but also a great deal of size.

Denver hauled in just 29 total boards, while the Hornets had 52 of their own. Charlotte had double the offensive rebounds that the Nuggets had posted, and in turn, left them severely outmatched when they were shooting just 21.1% from three on 38 attempts.

Murray, of course, also sees the disadvantage the Nuggets have when down so much of their typical rotation. A Denver lineup at 100% likely doesn't get outrebounded in the way in which they did against Charlotte, and might even lead to a different end result altogether.

"It's tough, like AG [Aaron Gordon], missing AG obviously hurt tonight. [Nikola] Jokic, you know, just dominates that team especially on the boards and Big Val [Jonas Valanciunas] would've done the same. So, we know what we're capable of but it's tough to gang rebound every single night especially with different dynamic guards playing the way they do. So, it's just a rough one."

The road has been a tough one to endure for the Nuggets without their full rotation. But in due time, this team will be back to full health, have their three-time MVP in Jokic back in the mix, and with enough reps under their belt, will be back within the top tier of contenders to keep a keen watch on around the league.

Until that health comes to form, though, the Nuggets will be left to make things work with the leftover pieces still healthy and on the floor. Against the Hornets, that simply didn't work out, and now drops them to 7-4 while without the services of Jokic, who's been sidelined since December 29th with a hyperextended left knee.

