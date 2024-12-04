Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone's Concerning Admission on Denver Nuggets Players

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke on why his team may be struggling.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts after a calling a timeout in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts after a calling a timeout in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets entered Tuesday just 10-8 through their first 18 games. While this record isn’t awful, it’s also just ninth in the Western Conference. For a team with championship aspirations, the Nuggets haven’t been at that level so far.

While there are several potential explanations for why the Nuggets aren’t where they want to be yet, head coach Michael Malone made an honest admission before Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Malone: “I think we have too many people worried about, ‘Why am I coming out of the game? How many shots am I getting? How many minutes am I getting?’ When you start having those kind of thoughts, that trickles down. And now you have a lot of, ‘Me. Me. Me.’ And that can never be the case.”

According to Malone, the Nuggets have too many players worried about themselves right now. The 2023 championship head coach added that his team has been very selfless throughout their run in recent years, which starts with Nikola Jokic, and they need to get back to that.

While it’s concerning that Malone feels too many players are worried about themselves right now, it’s not uncommon for these things to take place. The Minnesota Timberwolves were recently called out by star guard Anthony Edwards for something similar, and have responded well.

The Nuggets have a chance to get back on track with their NBA Cup game against Golden State.

