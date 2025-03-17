NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Warriors
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets have a chance to redeem themselves against a red-hot Golden State Warriors team.
The Warriors have won their last seven straight games and have been nearly unbeatable with Jimmy Butler in their lineup. Both the Nuggets and Warriors will have a major test ahead of them on Monday night, but there may be one very important player missing.
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Golden State Warriors due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
"Questionable isnt out but that is certainly concerning. Can pretty much jot it down as an L if all of them are out," said one concerned Nuggets fan on X.
"Only way we’re getting out of the first round is with these guys healthy, they need to rest," said another fan online.
"They will all be active to play Lakers," said a Lakers fan on X.
It's pretty clear that the Denver Nuggets are banged up and require a much-needed rest at this point, but they also need to beat the Golden State Warriors. The time to rest was against the Washington Wizards, but somehow the Nuggets blew that opportunity.
The biggest issue with the Nuggets right now is that the team lacks so much depth that they literally can't afford to not play Nikola Jokic.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
