Nikola Jokic's Status for Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
After a very disappointing loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets will get a rematch against them tonight. On Sunday night, the Nuggets didn't have the services of Nikola Jokic available against Memphis.
Jokic has missed the last two games for the Nuggets due to personal reasons. It still hasn't been revealed what those personal reasons were, but it was previously mentioned by Katy Winge that it's nothing Nuggets fans should be alarmed about. Still, if he misses tonight as well, one would have to wonder what's kept him out for three games.
The Denver Nuggets have officially listed Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons. Without Jokic on the court on Sunday night, the Grizzlies blew out the Nuggets. Memphis will have their own fair share of injuries with both Zach Edey and Ja Morant missing, but it seems that their team is far deeper than Denver's.
Through 10 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 56/56/84 shooting from the field. If anything, his numbers are even better than what they were last season when he won MVP. If it wasn't for voter fatigue, Jokic should very easily be the early favorite for the MVP again this season.
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
