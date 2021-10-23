Kyle Lowry's Official Status For Heat-Pacers Game

The Miami Heat will be without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry on Saturday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.

The status of Lowry for the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat.

Lowry is missing the game due to an ankle injury.

The Heat come into the game 1-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers have lost their first two games of the season to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Related stories on NBA basketball