Huge NBA Injury News: Kyle Lowry's Official Status For Heat-Pacers Game On Saturday
Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the Miami Heat when they play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening.
The Miami Heat will be without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry on Saturday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
The status of Lowry for the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat.
Lowry is missing the game due to an ankle injury.
The Heat come into the game 1-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers have lost their first two games of the season to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
