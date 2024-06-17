Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson team up for community event
Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark teammed up earlier this week and joined volunteers out in the community.
The two players helped kick start Gainbridge's 1001 Hours of Impact project, which benefits Habitat for Humanity. They interacted with volunteers and kids while also joining a few of them on the court for some basketball.
As a part of the volunteer work, the two helped construct walls and flower boxes for a new home that will go to a family in need. "The love that is shown in this community is just amazing," Dustin Krost said of the event. He's a Habitat for Humanity recipient.
Jackson has been with the Pacers for the last three seasons. The Michigan native played his college basketball at the University of Kentucky, so he knows the midwest well and connects with people. The day after volunteering, he was in the Pacers practice facility getting some work in after a pre-draft workout.
Clark is also a lifelong midwesterner, and she has been involved in community events often since being drafted by the Fever in April. Her team played one night after the event, and Clark was a part of a seven-point win over the Atlanta Dream. The Fever star has shown improved skill of late on the hardwood.
In a video posted by the Fever, Clark could be seen playing one-on-one against a young fan, who eventually scored.
Jackson's Pacers have been done playing for about three weeks now. Clark and the Fever are 5-10 and next play on Wednesday at home against the Washington Mystics.
