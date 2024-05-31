Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Draft prospect workout list
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have started the pre-draft workout process ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. They had a deep playoff run into the Eastern Conference Finals yet got prospects in their practice facility just three days after being eliminated.
Friday, six players worked out for the Pacers ahead of this summer's draft. This year, things will be much different for Indiana when it comes to draft prep. They have three selections, but they are all in the second round — two of them are in the final 10 picks of the draft. Unlike last season, when the team had a lottery selection and five picks in total, this year's pre-draft process has a different feel in Indiana.
The team traded away their first-round selections in a deal to acquire Pascal Siakam during the season. But they still hope to add strong talent in the draft. Their best selection comes at pick 36, and the Pacers have had success in the past in the early part of the second round . They used the 31st pick in the 2021 draft to trade up and grab Isaiah Jackson, and one year later they had the same selection and took guard Andrew Nembhard.
Like every team, the Pacers will hope to find young talent again this season. Pre-draft workouts are a chance to see prospects up close and in a familiar environment, and it's a key opportunity to get to know the players as people before they reach the NBA. It's a vital part of the process.
The Pacers first 2024 pre-draft workout was on May 31. Below, you can find a running list of every player that came to Indianapolis for a session with Indiana ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
First workout, May 31:
- Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh
- Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
- Dillon Jones, Weber State
- Zyon Pullin, Florida
- Kyle Rode, Liberty
- Jamal Shead, Houston
Last year, all four players the Pacers picked had a pre-draft workout with the team. This list will be updated until the 2024 NBA Draft begins on June 26.
