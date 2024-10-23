Johnny Furphy healthy, Isaiah Jackson questionable with groin injury for Indiana Pacers season opener
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will have rookie wing Johnny Furphy back when the regular season begins on Wednesday, but they might be missing reserve center Isaiah Jackson.
When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle detailed the injury status of both players. Jackson has been dealing with a groin injury for a few days now, though he did play in two preseason games.
"We'll see, we'll see. Isaiah is day to day right now, so we'll see where he is tomorrow," Carlisle said of his status. "Other than that, I think we're doing okay."
Jackson averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes per night during the preseason. He projects to be Indiana's reserve center this season behind Myles Turner, a role he's ready for. He's more confident and has done work to expand his range.
If Jackson is unavailable, James Wiseman is the most logical candidate to get some minutes at center. Obi Toppin could also play the five in smaller units alongsider either Jarace Walker or Pascal Siakam.
The NBA's official injury report lists Jackson as questionable with a right groin strain. The only other players listed on the report are the Pacers two-way contract signees (Quenton Jackson, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman), and they are only questionable due to their contract status.
Furphy is not listed on the injury report. He missed the entire preseason with ankle injuries, but he's ready to rock for the regular season. That said, he likely won't be in the rotation for the blue and gold.
Indiana opens the season in Detroit against the Pistons on Wednesday night.
- A full training camp has Pascal Siakam more prepared for first full season with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- James Wiseman is learning with the Indiana Pacers, hoping to forget the past with new team. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson entering season without contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fight back for overtime win over Charlotte Hornets to close preseason. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers