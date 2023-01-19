Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton remains eighth in NBA All-Star fan voting in final ballot returns

The Pacers guard was eighth in all three rounds of All-Star fan voting

The third round of NBA fan voting returns for All-Star starters were announced today, and the Indiana Pacers have the exact same takeaways that they had after the first two batches of results.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton once again ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards. He finished in the same spot after the first and second round of voting. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball ranks one spot ahead of him.

Haliburton has 578,752 votes, which puts him 28,792 behind Ball. That gap has widened in the last week, and Haliburton has been out for much of the time with an injury. There are two more days of voting, which ends on January 21 at 11:59 pm EST.

The fan vote results account for 50% of the weighted scoring for naming NBA All-Star starters. Reserves are selected by NBA head coaches. Because Haliburton is outside of the top-five in fan votes, it is exceedingly unlikely that he is named a starter.

The Pacers have lost five games in a row, including four with Haliburton out. The team is now 1-5 in games that Haliburton misses, which may actually help his All-Star case. The Pacers are 23-23 on the season.

All-Star starters will be announced on January 26 while reserves will be named on February 2. The All-Star game itself is on February 19. Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists per game.