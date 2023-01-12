Tyrese Haliburton finishes eighth among East guards in second round of NBA All-Star fan voting

The second round of NBA fan voting results are in for NBA All-Star starters, and the Indiana Pacers have the same takeaways that they did after the first round of results.

Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has the eighth most votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference, the same spot he was positioned last week. He is still sandwiched between LaMelo Ball (seventh) and Derrick Rose (ninth).

Haliburton has 428,113 votes, which puts him 17,583 behind Ball. That is essentially the same gap that existed in the first round of fan votes that were released.

Fan votes help determine NBA All-Star starters, while the reserves are selected by NBA coaches. Haliburton can still be named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team even if he doesn't finish with a strong number of fan votes.

The 22-year old is currently averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists per game for the 23-19 Pacers. His teammates have stated that they believe he is playing at an All-Star level this season. No other Pacers made the top-10 of either guards or frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton hurt his knee and elbow last night when Indiana took on the New York Knicks. More details have not been released on his ailments at this moment. If he is forced to sit for an extended period of time, he may not even be healthy for the All-Star game, which takes place on February 19.

All-Star starters will be announced on January 26 while reserves will be revealed on February 2.