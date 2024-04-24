All Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2: Giannis Antetokunmpo out, final injury report, official starters April 23

The Pacers keep the playoffs rolling tonight

Tony East

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell warms up before the Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Game 2 of first round in the 2024 postseason. (Mandatory Photo Credit: AllPacers)
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell warms up before the Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Game 2 of first round in the 2024 postseason. (Mandatory Photo Credit: AllPacers) /
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are approaching tipoff for Game 2 of their first-round series. The Bucks won Game 1 by 15 thanks to a terrific performance from star guard Damian Lillard. Tonight, Indiana will hope to get back on track.

They'll need to find a way to limit Lillard and get Tyrese Haliburton, who attempted just seven shots on Sunday, going. The Pacers will also hope to avoid any jitters resulting from inexpereince — they looked sloppy in the first half of Game 1 and missed 13-straight threes to start the game.

Here are the official starting lineup and injury reports for the action.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report — two-way contract players are unavailable in the playoffs by rule.

Indiana Pacers starting lineup

Guard: Tyrese Haliburton

Guard: Andrew Nembhard

Forward: Aaron Nesmith

Forward: Pascal Siakam

Center: Myles Turner

This lineup was strong for much of the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In Game 1, they were +11 in 24 minutes — other units need to be better.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He is ramping up toward a return but isn't ready yet.

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup

Guard: Damian Lillard

Guard: Patrick Beverley

Forward: Khris Middleton

Forward: Bobby Portis

Center: Brook Lopez

The game will begin in about half an hour. For more on Game 2, click here.

