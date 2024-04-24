Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2: Giannis Antetokunmpo out, final injury report, official starters April 23
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are approaching tipoff for Game 2 of their first-round series. The Bucks won Game 1 by 15 thanks to a terrific performance from star guard Damian Lillard. Tonight, Indiana will hope to get back on track.
They'll need to find a way to limit Lillard and get Tyrese Haliburton, who attempted just seven shots on Sunday, going. The Pacers will also hope to avoid any jitters resulting from inexpereince — they looked sloppy in the first half of Game 1 and missed 13-straight threes to start the game.
Here are the official starting lineup and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. He is the only player listed on the injury report — two-way contract players are unavailable in the playoffs by rule.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was strong for much of the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In Game 1, they were +11 in 24 minutes — other units need to be better.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He is ramping up toward a return but isn't ready yet.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Damian Lillard
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will begin in about half an hour. For more on Game 2, click here.
- 'Embarrassing': Indiana Pacers have dreadful opening to playoffs in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks . CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam is the key to the Indiana Pacers playoff success both on and off the court. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark meets Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, gets praise from Rick Carlisle. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers crushed in first half in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers