Is Nikola Vucevic Playing vs Pacers? Bulls Reveal Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will be facing off against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as they look to get back in the win column. Indiana dropped a frustrating game on Friday against the Miami Heat so they will look to get back on track here.
Chicago enters this game with a long list of players on the injury report but none as important as star center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has been ruled out for this contest due to a right calf strain.
With Vucevic not playing in this game, the Pacers should have a good advantage over the Bulls. Indiana comes in fairly healthy and Chicago will be playing without their best player.
For the season, the former All-Star center has averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Indiana was linked to Vucevic during the NBA trade deadline but a deal was never fully discussed seriously.
Center Myles Turner should be able to put together a strong game against Chicago today with Vucevic out of the lineup. Turner has been brilliant for the Pacers this season and has given this team major life at times this year.
Indiana has been battling this year after a very slow start to the season. Currently, the Pacers hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 33-25 for the year.
The Pacers have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games overall and they would love to right the ship against Chicago today. This team is fighting for playoff seeding so at this point in the year, every game counts much more.
Indiana feels confident in their abilities to compete within the East this season, especially following a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. This core group believes in each other and they aren't afraid of any team on the court.
While it remains to be seen how the Pacers will fare in the postseason, this team should have some say in how the East shakes out this year.
