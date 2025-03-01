Pacers Guard Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to Direct East Rival Ahead of Offseason
The Indiana Pacers have been able to play some really good basketball since the start of 2025. Before the loss to the Heat on Friday night, they had the third-best record in the league since January 1.
They have been able to survive a bunch of injuries and keep their strong level of play going. The Pacers had to move Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup for most of the season after Aaron Nesmith got hurt early on.
Mathurin stepped up and has put up career-best numbers. It's clear how much this team needs him after the Pacers lost to Miami by five on Friday night without him.
Read more: Pacers Injury Report: Bennedict Mathurin Shockingly Ruled Out For Game vs Heat
Mathurin provides some much-needed scoring off the bench for Indiana. Without him in the lineup against the Heat, Indiana scored just 27 points, which is 11 points below their season average.
Indiana will have to make a decision on Mathurin in the offseason. He is due for a rookie extension once the season ends.
He is someone who is young and has shown the ability to score, but his playmaking still hasn't developed. With a cap crunch coming, could they possibly look to trade him?
If they do, one team has been linked to possibly target him. According to Bleacher Report, a Central Division foe could try to trade for him to improve their roster.
That team is the Detroit Pistons. They are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. They have risen all the way up to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
More Pacers news: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Slams Haters Over Current State of NBA
Indiana likely wouldn't trade him to someone in their own division. Quite frankly, they are unlikely to trade him at all.
If they were going to do that, they would have done it at the trade deadline to cash in some chips to land a star player for this season's stretch run.
It's much more likely that they keep Mathurin and pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years. After next season, there could be some changes to the roster, though.
Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Says Tyrese Haliburton Had 'Unnecessary Pressure' on Him This Year
Pacers GM Reveals What Bennedict Mathurin Needs to Eliminate in His Game
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.