Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Slams Haters Over Current State of NBA
There was a lot of talk about the NBA All-Star weekend and how bad it was. There wasn't any significant improvement from the disaster that it was last year, despite a new format for the game.
The success of the Four Nations Cup in the NHL only heightened the criticism that the NBA was receiving. Tyrese Haliburton isn't having any of it.
The Indiana Pacers player thinks that the game is in a good place right now despite the criticism that has been flying around. In fact, he thinks that people are just saying bad things about the NBA because it's cool to do so.
Haliburton was on the Pat McAfee Show and didn't seem happy that there was a belief out there that there is something wrong with the NBA right now.
Haliburton believes that there is also a misconception that players want to sit out of games all of the time. Haliburton bucked that notion when he played against the Raptors despite being listed as questionable with groin soreness.
Playing was a great move for Haliburton because he went off against the Raptors. He finished the game with 33 points and 11 assist, highlighting what's right with the NBA.
It's clear that the NBA has some problems that need to be fixed, but that doesn't mean that everything is bad. Haliburton is one of the players in the league who is hoping to show the rest of the world that fact.
Haliburton also loves it when small-market teams are good in the NBA. He believes that is also good for the league's popularity as a whole.
He is trying to make the Pacers one of those good small-market teams. Haliburton has the Pacers up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Right now, they would have home court in the first round of the playoffs. The Pacers proved how good of a team they are at home during last year's playoffs, so that would be critical for them.
Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game this season.
