Pacers Grab Rising Star Forward in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Indiana Pacers are hoping that they won't have a good first-round pick this season. That would mean that they have another deep run at the end of the season.
Last season, they made the Eastern Conference Finals. They didn't have their first-round pick because they traded it to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Pascal Siakam.
This season, they do have their own pick. Depending on where it ends up will determine which need they address. They hope to re-sign Myles Turner in the offseason, so they might not need to draft a center.
The latest mock draft from Bleacher Report doesn't have the Pacers taking a center. They have them taking a forward who has been rising up draft boards.
Rasheer Fleming from St. Joe's is who they have them taking with the 22nd overall pick. Fleming is someone who could fit a stretch-four role.
Fleming is a guy who isn't afraid to drive to the rim or shoot 3-pointers. His defensive skills have been a big reason why he has shot up the first round in mock drafts.
The Pacers have three solid small forwards on the team, but their team is about to be very expensive. They could opt to trade Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, or Jarace Walker.
If they do, Fleming would fit in nicely. He's 6'9, so he could also play the power-forward spot if he is needed, as well.
Indiana likes the team that they have assembled. That's the main reason why they didn't add anyone during the trade deadline.
Keeping the team together would mean that they would have to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years. Herb Simon might not be willing to do that.
That's part of the reason why the Pacers have to win big this year. If this group wants to stay together, they need to at least make the Eastern Conference Finals again.
Fleming is averaging 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Saint Joseph's Hawks this season.
Pacers' Biggest Weakness Exposed in Troubling Loss
