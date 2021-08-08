Remember Danny Granger's 2009 Season?

In 2009, Danny Granger of the Indiana Pacers averaged more points than Carmelo Anthony of the Denver Nuggets, Chris Paul of the New Orleans Hornets and Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was also right behind Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How could an Indiana Pacers fan forget the season Danny Granger had in 2008-09?

The All-Star forward averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and was a force on the defensive end averaging 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Pacers had not had a player average more points than that since 1977 when Billy Knight averaged 26.6 points per game.

Even since 2009, that is the most points per game averaged by a Pacers player as they have yet to have a player even average 25 points per game in a season since then.

The most Paul George ever averaged with the Pacers was 23.7 points per game in 2017.

In fact, Reggie Miller never even averaged as much as Granger did in the 2009 season.

Miller's career high was 24.6 points per game.

In 2009, Granger ranked sixth in the entire NBA in points per game infront of superstars such as Carmelo Anthony (played for the Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (played for the New Orleans Hornets) and Kevin Durant (played for the Oklahoma City Thunder).

He was just behind LeBron James (played for the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kobe Bryant (played for the Los Angeles Lakers).

The top-ten points per game leaders in 2009:

Dwyane Wade- 30.2 PPG Miami Heat LeBron James- 28.4 PPG Cleveland Cavaliers Kobe Bryant- 26.8 PPG Los Angeles Lakers Dirk Nowitzki- 25.9 PPG Dallas Mavericks Danny Granger- 25.8 PPG Indiana Pacers Kevin Durant- 25.3 PPG Oklahoma City Thunder Kevin Martin 24.6 PPG Sacramento Kings Al Jefferson 23.1 PPG Minnesota Timberwolves Chris Paul 22.8 PPG New Orleans Hornets Carmelo Anthony 22.8 PPG Denver Nuggets

