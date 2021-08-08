Just Behind Cavs' LeBron James And Lakers' Kobe Bryant And More Than Thunder's Kevin Durant, Nuggets' Carmelo Anthony And Hornets' Chris Paul In Points Per Game? Remember Danny Granger's 2009 Season?
How could an Indiana Pacers fan forget the season Danny Granger had in 2008-09?
The All-Star forward averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and was a force on the defensive end averaging 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
The Pacers had not had a player average more points than that since 1977 when Billy Knight averaged 26.6 points per game.
Even since 2009, that is the most points per game averaged by a Pacers player as they have yet to have a player even average 25 points per game in a season since then.
The most Paul George ever averaged with the Pacers was 23.7 points per game in 2017.
In fact, Reggie Miller never even averaged as much as Granger did in the 2009 season.
Miller's career high was 24.6 points per game.
In 2009, Granger ranked sixth in the entire NBA in points per game infront of superstars such as Carmelo Anthony (played for the Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (played for the New Orleans Hornets) and Kevin Durant (played for the Oklahoma City Thunder).
He was just behind LeBron James (played for the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kobe Bryant (played for the Los Angeles Lakers).
The top-ten points per game leaders in 2009:
- Dwyane Wade- 30.2 PPG Miami Heat
- LeBron James- 28.4 PPG Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kobe Bryant- 26.8 PPG Los Angeles Lakers
- Dirk Nowitzki- 25.9 PPG Dallas Mavericks
- Danny Granger- 25.8 PPG Indiana Pacers
- Kevin Durant- 25.3 PPG Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kevin Martin 24.6 PPG Sacramento Kings
- Al Jefferson 23.1 PPG Minnesota Timberwolves
- Chris Paul 22.8 PPG New Orleans Hornets
- Carmelo Anthony 22.8 PPG Denver Nuggets
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.