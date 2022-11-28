Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week.

Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek Freak averaged over 35 points and nearly ten rebounds per game while the Bucks went 3-1.

Turner has now been nominated for the East's player of the Week award three times this season. This is Mathurin's first nomination.

The Pacers went 2-2 during the four game stretch, which hurt their chances of having consecutive winners of the award. Included in that record are two double-digit point losses to the Timberwolves and Clippers — the Pacers floundered a bit during the week.

Mathurin, however, did not flounder. He reached 20 points in a game on three separate occasions last week and averaged 18 points per game in the four battles. He added 3.8 rebounds per game and attempted 31 free throws. His attacking style was huge for the blue and gold this past week.

"It's pretty much about me staying locked in and staying focused," Mathurin said after a 20-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie noted that confidence has been key for him throughout the season.

Turner, meanwhile, continued his excellent month with a 31 point explosion against Minnesota and averaged 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He blocked six shots and was a +12 across the quartet of matchups, and he shot nearly 59% from the field. He was impressive for the blue and gold once again.

Indiana is 11-8, and their strong play has them sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. That success is a big reason why the team continues to have Conference Player of the Week award nominees. The Pacers will look to bounce back from a loss on Sunday tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.