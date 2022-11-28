Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers in Los Angeles

The Indiana Pacers conclude their back-to-back in Los Angeles tonight when they take on the Lakers. They battled the Clippers on Sunday. While it is two road games in two nights, the Pacers are fortunate that there is no travel in between games.

Indiana is 11-8 and has won seven of their last ten games. But they were embarrassed by the Clippers on Sunday and will be looking to improve on one of their worst performances of the season. The Lakers, meanwhile, have hit their stride recently and have won five out of their last six games to improve to 7-11.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Spectrum SportsNet

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +2.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.5.

Pacers vs Lakers Injury Report

The Pacers have not released an injury report yet as they played last night. It's reasonable to assume that center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) will remain out, though Duarte could be available on the Pacers ongoing road trip at some point. Andrew Nembhard (left knee) has not played since November 19 with a bruised knee and has been listed as questionable every game since. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts. Brown has played twice for the Pacers in the last week.

For the Lakers, Patrick Beverly, Cole Swider, and Scotty Pippen Jr are out. LeBron James is probable while Anthony Davis is questionable.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs LeBron James: The Lakers have a huge frontcourt when healthy that features James, Davis, and Thomas Bryant. That means the legendary James plays at the three spot, where he will have a huge size advantage over the smaller Nesmith.

Nesmith has had a few strong defensive moments for the Pacers this season and was massive in their win over the Orlando Magic last weekend. But defending King James, who is averaging 25.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season, is one of the NBA's most difficult assignments.

Jalen Smith vs Anthony Davis: If Davis plays, he is the Lakers hardest player to stop. In his last five games, the forward is averaging 33.4 points, 17.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game. He's been playing at an MVP level.

Smith will have his hands full. The young frontcourt player just had a career night for Indiana with 23 points on Sunday, he will need to do that and more to keep up in the matchup.