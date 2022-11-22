Tyrese Haliburton wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 14 and November 20, the NBA announced on Monday.

Haliburton had been nominated for the award twice before this season but hadn't won it. Now, with the Pacers rolling and approaching the top of the Eastern Conference, the ball handler takes home the honor.

Indiana's starting ball handler averaged 21 points and 11 assists per game during the week. The Pacers went 3-0, including two wins on the road.

De'Aaron Fox won the award in the Western Conference.

For the season, Haliburton is now averaging 20.6 points and 10.5 assists per game. He currently leads the league in assists and is the only player averaging more than ten per game.

"He's so good. You just watch his demeanor, his poise, his joy for the game of basketball and how he's making those guys around him better," Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Haliburton this week. "I think it's just his basketball IQ. He understands when he needs to go, when he doesn't need to go, when he needs to get a teammate involved. He does a great job for this team."

Haliburton has been the Pacers best player this season, and this award finally recognizes his strong play. He will be in the mix for more player of the week awards as the season progresses.

Pacers center Myles Turner was also a nominee for the award this week. He averaged 19 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in the three games. It was his second nomination for the hardware this season.

Indiana is 9-6 and takes on the Magic on Monday night.