Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and guard Tyrese Haliburton were both nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the fourth full week of the NBA season.

The award was given to the player in each conference who performed the best during games played between November 7 and November 13. Joel Embiid won the award in the Eastern Conference after a jaw-dropping performance on Sunday.

The Pacers went 2-1 during the seven-day span, and they were a late collapse against the Denver Nuggets away from going 3-0. Indiana is playing great basketball right now, and Haliburton and Turner are big reasons why.

"I love his consistency," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Turner's play over the Pacers recent homestand. "He's just doing the simple, repeatable things to put him in a strong position to do well and help his team."

Turner posted a double-double in each of his performances and averaged 23.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. His ability to tweak his play style this season to fit into a new role has allowed him to excel, and it's helped the Pacers be better — he was a +20 this week.

Turner had one of the best games in his career on Monday when he finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans. He controlled the game on both ends in a way that made his teammates better. His presence changed the game.

Haliburton, meanwhile, finished the week with averages of 19.4 points and 13.3 assists per game. His passing was brilliant all week long as he finished with 12+ assists in all three games. He had a season-high 15 dimes on Saturday and currently ranks first in the NBA in assists.

The third-year guard has now been nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice this season.

Both Turner and Haliburton will hope to keep up their individual and team play this week when Indiana plays three times. Their next game is on Wednesday in Charlotte against the Hornets.