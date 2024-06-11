Pacers coach Rick Carlisle attends Game 2 of NBA Finals, gives Rudy Tomjanovich lifetime achievement award
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who is the President of the National Basketball Coaches Association, attended Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals to present Rudy Tomjanovich with the 2024 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tomjanovich, who is 33rd in all-time NBA head coaching wins, was honored at halftime of the game. "Chuck Daly and Rudy Tomjanovich have many of the same amazing accomplishments and traits — both won back to back NBA titles, both coached the United States to Olympic Gold, and both are absolutely beloved in the coaching community because of their great way with people," Carlisle said in a statement. "Congrats to Rudy T on this prestigious recognition."
"I want to thank Rick Carlisle, David Fogel, and the National Basketball Coaches Association for presenting me with the 2024 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award," Tomjanovich, a 22-year NBA coaching veteran, shared.
Carlisle himself moved into 12th place on the all-time coaching wins list this season. He has been the President of the NBCA for nearly two decades.
The Pacers head coach also discussed the Dallas Mavericks, his former team and one of the two NBA Finals participants, with Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News while at the game. "They've been great. They've had a tremendous year. After they made the trades and had some time together, they turned into a juggernaut," Carlisle said. "Really right now there's only one team that can [beat] Boston in my opinion and it's them. Not just because they're the only team left. They've got the weapons. They've got Luka, who right now if he's not the best player in the world, I don't know who is."
Carlisle led Indiana to a 47-35 record this season and was praised by the Pacers front office after the season ended.
