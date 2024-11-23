Pacers Post Unfortunate Defensive Stretch During Recent Multi-Game Losing Streak
The Indiana Pacers' current three-game losing streak has largely been characterized by poor defensive play. Over their last three games, the Pacers have allowed at least 129 points in each contest. They gave up 130 points each to the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets, and 129 to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Indiana scored 113 or more points in each game, but offensively could not keep up with their last three opponents. They have given up an average of 129.7 points per game over this stretch, more than any other team in the NBA. Given no team averages more than 124 points per game in the NBA season, it's hard to imagine any offense consistently keeping up when the defense is allowing that many points.
During these losses, the Pacers have allowed opponents to shoot highly accurately. The Bucks shot 53.3 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from beyond the arc, which was four percent more accurate for them from the field and over 10 percent more accurate than their season rate of 36.7 percent on 3-point attempts.
The Raptors shot 58.8 percent from the field against the Pacers, compared to their season average of 46.5 percent. They hit 48.3 percent of their 3-point attempts as well, almost 15 percent more than their average of 33.8 percent.
The Houston Rockets only shot slightly more accurately than their normal, but gained 11 more rebounds, six more assists, and nine more steals than the Pacers.
Overall, the Pacers allowed these three teams to shoot a combined 52.2 percent from the field, per Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star. Only the Phoenix Suns allowed a more accurate shot percentage from the field during that span.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle credited some of these struggles to the injuries of Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Ben Sheppard. The trio, who make up three of the team's best defenders, have each missed at least three games because of injury, which has certainly shown during the Pacers' three-game losing streak.
The Pacers will have to figure out another solution defensively while their top defenders remain out for a chance at stalling this losing streak.
