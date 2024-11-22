Newly Signed Pacers Big Man Reveals Most Dominant Traits
The Indiana Pacers are currently sitting in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-9 record.
While this is considered an underperformance in terms of what Indiana accomplished last season, the Pacers are still in a fighting place to make it to the playoffs. However, some improvements have to be made.
The most notable place where the Pacers are faulting is in rebounds. They are currently averaging 39.5 rebounds per game, the second worst in the NBA.
Needless to say, they need some help under the rim, and it looks like they may have found their answer with journeyman center Moses Brown, who recently explained what he'll bring to the team on the Indiana Pacers social media account.
“I’m just a high-energy player, looking to rebound, looking to get my teammates involved and be an anchor on defense," Brown explained. "Most of all, just deterring a lot of the drives and making sure I'm blocking shots. Just being trustworthy."
"It's not too much, it's not overwhelming. I understand it. It's just the process of getting me acclimated. You know, they're quote-unqoute 'throwing me to the fire' right now. So, just making sure that I'm acclimated, knowing what I have to do when I'm out there."
In his first game with Indiana, Brown has already had an effect, recording four rebounds in seven minutes, tied for the third-most on the team with Pascal Siakam. He was only beaten by Myles Turner (9) and Bennedict Mathurin (5).
After a single season with the UCLA Bruins, Brown declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, but went undrafted.
Over the next five years, Brown found himself involved with seven different NBA teams: the Portland Trail Balzers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets, and now the Pacers.
Across all these seasons, Brown has averaged five rebounds per game when only playing an average of 11.9 minutes per game.
Brown was also heavily involved in the NBA G League. His best performance came in 2021 with the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged 18.5 points, 13.9 total rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He was also named to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team.
In the end, Brown's skillset may be just what the Pacers need to get back in the NBA playoff conversation.
