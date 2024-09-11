Statistical milestones Indiana Pacers players could reach in the 2024-25 season
The Indiana Pacers 2024-25 season begins next month, and there will be plenty of individual milestones to track throughout the season. Last year, Myles Turner set Indiana's franchise record for total blocks.
"It's emotional, man. I'm not going to cry, but it's emotional," Turner said of getting the record. "Hopefully it'll be there for a long time."
This year, it's exceedingly unlikely that any member of Indiana's roster will set a franchise career benchmark. But a few players could move into the top-10 in some major categories, and there's a few members of the team that are approaching either 1,000 or 10,000 in a key stat and could reach that mark this season.
Tyrese Haliburton
Haliburton is 158 assists away from moving into the top-10 in Pacers franchise history. He set Indiana's record for assists in a season last year, and using his per game assist number from 2023-24, he will crack the blue and gold's top-10 in assists after about 15 games.
"It's a really cool achievement for me. I think it just speaks to the high octane offense we've been able to create here," Haliburton said of the single-season assist mark.
The star guard is also 22 three-point shots away from moving into the top-10 in Pacers franchise history. That shouldn't take long, and neither will grabbing 40 rebounds — that will give him 1,000 for his career.
T.J. McConnell
McConnell, like Haliburton, is approaching the top-10 of Indiana's all-time assists list. He needs just 15 to make it into that top-10, meaning he will likely get there before Haliburton. With last year's averages, McConnell would need about three games.
The ninth-spot on Indiana's all-time assists list is only 42 dimes ahead of 10th, so Haliburton and McConnell will almost certainly both be on that ranking by the end of the season. How long McConnell can hold off Haliburton will be fun to track.
Myles Turner
Turner is already all over Indiana's record books. This season, he will enter it again.
The veteran big man is 1,477 minutes from being top-10 in minutes played during the Pacers franchise history. He is already ninth in games played, and more often than not he has reached 1,500 minutes in a campaign.
Turner is also 122 rebounds from being in the top 10 for members of the blue and gold. That will likely take him about 18 games.
Pascal Siakam
Siakam is 253 points away from 10,000 for his career. With his scoring average last year, that number would be reached in roughly 12 outings.
Obi Toppin
When Toppin pulls in his 87th rebound this season, he will have 1,000 for his career. At last year's rate, that would take him about 23 appearances.
James Wiseman
The new Pacer has 829 career rebounds, putting him 171 from 1,000. It isn't clear how much he will play for the blue and gold, but Indiana's third big man last year was Isaiah Jackson — he pulled in 238 boards in 2023-24. Wiseman could hit this milestone at some point this season.
Aaron Nesmith
Nesmith needs 232 rebounds to reach 1,000 in his career. He has hit a number on the glass over 270 in each of the last two seasons, so this is possible. It would take about 61 games with last season's rebound average for Nesmith to achieve this milestone in 2024-25.
- Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says the Celtics series vs the Indiana Pacers was the toughest of their 2024 title run. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a power forward in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers