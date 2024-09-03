Indiana Pacers officially sign T.J. McConnell to extension, deal contains team option
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers officially signed T.J. McConnell to a contract extension on Tuesday. The team announced the deal just before noon, though it was agreed to last week.
McConnell, a reserve point guard, averaged a career high 10.2 points per game last season. He became impossible to stop on drives late in the campaign and even upped his scoring average in the postseason as Indiana made their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 32-year old also averaged 5.5 assists per game.
"It is safe to say that every team in the NBA would like a player that possesses the same intensity, competitive spirit, and passion for the game and his teammates as T.J. McConnell. T.J. has become a steadying veteran presence for our team both on and off the court, and his value to our franchise cannot be overstated," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "He was an integral part of our success last year and we’re happy that he will continue to be a part of what we’re building here."
The initial reporting on McConnell's new deal with Indiana was that it was a four-year, $45 million extension that began in 2025-26. However, according to league sources, the deal is more complex than that.
The total value of the agreement is $44.8 million. But the final two seasons of the extension are partially guaranteed at $5 million per season, and the fourth season contains a team option. Less than $30 million of the extension is guaranteed. It's very team friendly in that way, though McConnell can earn all of that money if he continues to play well and be a locker room leader.
"It was fun. It was a great ride. I know I don't just speak for myself, but kind of getting this franchise back into the playoffs and making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals when not a single person had us going there, it was really fun," McConnell said of his team's most recent season. "Just to play alongside the group in games like that, it was a great feeling."
The Pacers offseason checklist is now mostly complete, though they do have some considerations involving the future of center Isaiah Jackson.
