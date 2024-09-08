Indiana Pacers rookie-scale team options for Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, and Bennedict Mathurin are easy calls
One of the few remaining items on the Indiana Pacers 2024 offseason checklist is their rookie scale team options, but it's an easy item for the team to navigate.
Outside of considering an extension for center Isaiah Jackson, the Pacers don't have much in terms of roster decisions to consider this summer. For players on rookie scale deals, their contracts have two team options — they cover the third and fourth seasons of the deal. But they have to be decided on a full season in advance. For example, as a player on a rookie-scale deal enters their second season, their third-year team option must have a decision made.
The deadline for these decisions is October 31. Rookie scale deals are given, by default, to players drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Indiana has three players who have a rookie-scale team option decision coming within the next two months. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker, who were drafted in 2023, as well as Bennedict Mathurin, who was drafted in 2022, have team options on their contract coming their way.
Walker and Sheppard's deal have a third-year team option decision while Mathurin's deal has a fourth year option. There are some specifics involved, but all three choices are no-brainers.
Sheppard was in the Pacers playoff rotation as a rookie and started a few games. His team option, which covers the 2025-26 season, is for just under $2.8 million. Walker's is for $6.6 million — he was selected in the NBA Draft lottery.
Mathurin's is a fourth-year team option, and he's a high-ceiling youngster. His option is for just over $9.1 million, and he is a talented scorer and play finisher for a 22-year old. His growth is a massive storyline for Indiana this season.
Sheppard and Mathurin are young rotation players, which makes their team options a no-brainer. Walker doesn't play as much yet, but his potential at an important position is high, and Indiana has no reason to decline his option. There isn't any debate with these decisions.
The blue and gold have an expensive and full roster for the 2025-26 campaign already. Keeping young, cheap talent is a must. The Pacers almost certainly will pick up all three of these team options and keep developing the youngsters.
