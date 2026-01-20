Carson Beck Ripped for 'Classless' Move After Final Whistle in National Title Game

Carson Beck had his college football career come to an end in devastating fashion Monday as his interception in the final minute gave Indiana a 27-21 win and the first national championship in its history.

Beck, who was a member of two championship teams during his time with Georgia, had a solid night against the Hoosiers as he threw for 232 yards, one touchdown and that game-sealing pick.

He wasn't able to do enough to beat Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, whose wild touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the Hoosiers a 10-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Moments after the final whistle was blown and Indiana began celebrating on the field, Beck was seen walking straight to the Miami locker room with his helmet on. Many fans ripped him for the move, as he didn't even attempt to find Mendoza for a postgame handshake.

Miami QB Carson Beck walking off the field without shaking Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza’s hand after the National Championship, is classless, in my opinion.





Carson Beck did NOT shake 🤝 Fernando Mendoza hands…. Zero Class 🖕

Sore loser Carson Beck leaves the field without shaking Fernando Mendoza's hand post game. Miami played dirty.

I can't even begin to describe what a disappointing human Carson Beck is. Can't imagine being his father and watching him walk off the field with no handshake. Insane. Mendoza clearly deserved it and was deserving far more than Beck.

Beck just walked off the field no handshakes what a clown 🤡🤡🤡

Beck's teammate, running back Mark Fletcher, was seen sticking around for a while to shake hands with Mendoza.

CLASS ACT: Miami star RB Mark Fletcher came out of the locker room to find Fernando Mendoza after the game and congratulate him.



Fletcher reportedly stood there for a while waiting to give the proper congratulations.



Really great sportsmanship 👏❤️



Fletcher also had a heated moment after the game as he was seen throwing a punch at Indiana's Indiana's Tyrique Tucker.

Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker had to be separated after the CFP National Championship game.

Beck was understandably upset that his team had not only just lost in the national championship, but also that his college career had just come to an end. It would have been nice, however, if he was able to stick around and congratulate Mendoza after their thrilling battle.

Beck's only season will still be viewed as a success as he was able to lead the Hurricanes to their first national title game since the 2002 season.

