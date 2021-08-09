Pacers Play Knicks In First NBA Summer League Action On Monday

The Indiana Pacers will play their first Summer League game on Monday against the New York Knicks after their first game was canceled against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers will play the New York Knicks for their first NBA Summer League game in Las, Vegas, on Monday afternoon (see Tweet from the Pacers below).

The Pacers were originally supposed to play their first game on Sunday, but the game was canceled due to the Washington Wizards not having enough players to play because of COVID-19 tracing (see Tweet from NBA Communications below).

The game can be watched at 2 P.M. Eastern Time on NBA TV.

The Knicks played their first Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and the final score was 89-79 in favor of the Raptors.

The Knicks were led by second-year player Obi Toppin who had a game-high 24 points.

Pacers Summer League Roster:

Goga Bitadze Duane Washington, Jr. Tyrone Wallace Terry Taylor Cassius Stanley Keifer Sykes Devin Robinson Terry Henderson Chris Duarte Jordan Bone Oshae Brissett Amida Brimah Bennie Boatwright

Related stories on NBA basketball