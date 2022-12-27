Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award again

Haliburton has been nominated for the award four times this season and has won it once

After a strong week featuring two star-level performances, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for this past week of games in the NBA.

The award was given out to the player in each conference who played the best during games from December 19 through December 25. Haliburton averaged 38 points and 7.5 assists per game in two games during that stretch. He shot 59.1% from the field and 55.2% from long range.

The Pacers went 2-0 in that span, taking down both Boston and Miami. Haliburton hit the game-winning jumper last Friday to lift the Pacers over the Heat and was the guiding force behind the blue and gold's strong play. Ultimately, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam won the award.

This is Haliburton's fourth nomination this season for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and he took home the hardware during a week in late November. He was also nominated for Player of the Month in October/November.

Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 10.3 assists per game this season, which has him firmly in the All-Star mix. He has been excellent this season, and the Pacers offense follows his lead.

The 22-year old will look to continue his impressive form when the Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Indianapolis.