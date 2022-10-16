Indiana Pacers waive veteran guard Langston Galloway

The Indiana Pacers announced over the weekend that they have waived guard Langston Galloway.

Galloway, a 30-year old guard, spent all of training camp and preseason with the Pacers. He was a helpful veteran for Indiana's younger ball handlers, and he played in three of the Pacers preseason games as other backcourt players dealt with injuries.

Galloway averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game during the preseason. He played for over 12 minutes in the Pacers preseason finale on Friday.

"It's been really good. I'm always learning, every single day," Galloway said of his Pacers experience this past week. He enjoyed getting to play for a coach like Rick Carlisle, which is part of what attracted him to Indiana in the first place.

Every NBA team, including the Pacers, had to get their roster size down to 17 players ahead of Monday, which was the biggest reason Indiana moved on from Galloway. The blue and gold had 19 players entering Friday and made the appropriate moves to get rid of two players this weekend.

While it may have been more complex than this, given the contracts of various players, it appeared as if the Pacers would have to choose between Galloway, Deividas Sirvydis, and James Johnson for their final roster spot. Galloway, along with Sirvydis, were waived over the weekend.

The Pacers are heavy on guards and lighter at forward, which likely played a part in Johnson making the final roster over the other two players. Sirvydis is expected to play for Indiana's G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, this season unless he is scooped up by another franchise.

"They're never fun," Carlisle said about the conversations that take place after waiving someone. "I just think it's a matter of time before Langston gets picked up by another NBA team," the head coach added.

Carlisle shared that Johnson has been a strong leader in the locker room and brings toughness to the Pacers, and those traits were important in him remaining on the roster.

Galloway is now a free agent and will be able to sign with any team once he clears waivers on Sunday. The Pacers roster now sits at 17 players, with 15 players signed to standard contracts and two inked to two-way deals. Indiana begins their regular season on Wednesday.