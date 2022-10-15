Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis.

Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.

"I'm glad I have a chance to be here. Everything feels great," Sirvydis said earlier this week.

NBA teams are required to get their roster size down to 17 players — 15 standard contracts and two two-way deals — by the day before the regular season. Every team in the NBA will be making similar cuts to Indiana before Monday. Sirvydis was let go after the Pacers final preseason game with this deadline in mind.

Indiana's G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, acquired Sirvydis' returning player rights in a trade back in July. If Sirvydis plays in the G League this coming season, he will play for Fort Wayne, barring another trade. The Pacers signed the Lithuanian wing to an Exhibit 10 contract with the maximum $50k bonus, so if he plays for the Mad Ants for at least 60 days this coming season, he will be compensated that amount.

In three preseason appearances for the blue and gold, Sirvydis averaged 3.0 points per game and shot 42.9% from beyond the three-point line. He was happy with the way he was able to shoot the ball and with the defense he played.

The Pacers signed three players after waiving Sirvydis, so their roster currently stands at 20 players. They will have to make three more cuts before Monday.