Indiana Pacers game preview: Miami Heat host Pacers in battle of .500 teams

The Pacers and Heat will battle for the third time this season

Despite Indianapolis seeing temperatures below zero today, the Indiana Pacers will be in the warm South Florida weather as they take on the Miami Heat tonight.

The Pacers and Heat have battled twice this season with the two teams splitting the games. Miami has been in better form recently, winning six of their last ten, while the Pacers have sputtered in recent weeks. Both teams are 16-16 on the season.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Sun

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are +6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 223.5.

Pacers vs Heat Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Tyrese Haliburton (right wrist) and Aaron Nesmith (right ankle) are questionable. Terry Taylor and Trevelin Queen may be in the G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, they were in Las Vegas for the G League showcase this week.

For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven is out. Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent are questionable. Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon are probable.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Jimmy Butler: When the Pacers and Heat battled earlier this month, scoring was a challenge. Both teams finished with below 90 points. But Butler didn't struggle, he finished with 20 points and put the game away with seven huge points down the stretch.

Nesmith has been playing great for the blue and gold recently, and his defense will be vital in this game. Any offense he can add would be icing on the cake.

Myles Turner vs Bam Adebayo: Adebayo has done well against Turner during his entire career, and earlier this month he had 22 points and 17 rebounds against Indiana. He has played at an All-Star level this season, operating as the Heat's best player at times.

Turner will need to step up, especially on the glass, to even the matchup. He had 15 points and 13 rebounds against the Heat a few weeks ago; the Pacers will need a similar performance tonight.