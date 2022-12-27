Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers attempt to climb Eastern Conference standings against Atlanta Hawks

The Pacers host the Hawks for the first time of the 2022-23 season tonight.

The Indiana Pacers take on the Atlanta Hawks for the first time of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night when the Hawks travel to Indianapolis. Both teams have 17 wins and are separated by .5 games in the Eastern Conference standings.

Each group is 4-6 in its last ten games. Former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan is the coach for the Hawks now while former Pacers players Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday come off the bench for Atlanta.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southeast

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 236.

Pacers vs Hawks Injury Report

The Pacers played last night, so they have not released an injury report yet. It is likely that center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) will be out, and big man Jalen Smith is dealing with an ankle injury. Trevelin Queen has been in the G League on a two-way contract for most of the season.

For the Hawks, De'Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci are questionable while Clint Capela and Jarrett Culver are out.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Trae Young: Two of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference will duel on Tuesday night in Young and Haliburton. They are both top-three in the NBA in assists per game and can shoot the ball from long range.

This battle could produce fireworks, and whichever guard guides his team's offense best could sway the tides of the game.

Buddy Hield vs Dejounte Murray: Hield is one of the best shooters in the NBA while Murray is one of the best all-around players in the league. They are both talented and play a key role for their teams.

Murray is the better player, but Hield can go off on any given night. If the sweet-shooting guard can match Murray's production, the Pacers will have a better chance.