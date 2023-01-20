Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle the altitude and the Nuggets in Denver

The Pacers and Nuggets battle for the final time of the 2022-23 season tonight.

The Indiana Pacers travel to Denver tonight to take on the Western Conference's top seeded Nuggets. Denver has won eight games in a row and sits at 32-13, so they will be a tough task for the Pacers.

Indiana has lost five in a row and has dropped to 23-23. They need a win in the worst way to capture some momentum. The Nuggets erased an 18-point lead to defeat the Pacers earlier this season.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Altitude TV

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are heavy underdogs as they are +11.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 239.5.

Pacers vs Nuggets Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie, Peyton Watson, and Jack White are out. Jamal Murray is probable. Jeff Green is questionable.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Nikola Jokic: Nikola Jokic might be the MVP once again this season. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game and has the Nuggets at the top of the West. He's been excellent.

Jokic had 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists against the Pacers earlier this season. Opposite him, Myles Turner had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Turner has done moderately well defending Jokic throughout his career, and he must do that again tonight for the Pacers to have a chance.

Aaron Nesmith vs Aaron Gordon: Aaron Gordon is having the best season of his career. He's averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and he had 18 points and 16 rebounds against the Pacers earlier this season. He's been excellent on defense as well.

Aaron Nesmith has been great for Indiana this year, especially on defense. He will need to keep up with Gordon's production to help the Pacers have a chance. It will be a tough battle for the blue and gold.