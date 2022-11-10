Indiana Pacers blow 18-point lead and drop close game to Denver Nuggets

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers nearly took down the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night, but they came up just short at the final buzzer.

The Pacers had a solid first half that was buoyed by a fantastic second quarter. Indiana outscored Denver 43-21 in that frame to carry a 14-point lead into halftime, and they had all the momentum at the time. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points in the second quarter alone and had 23 points when the game reached its midpoint, he was terrific in the first half.

"He's a killer. I love it, man," Pacers center Isaiah Jackson said after the game. "After he hit the first three, I already knew it was going to be a long night for them... he had the hot hand."

The third quarter started well for the blue and gold, and they led by 18 points with 6:32 to go in the frame at 87-69. The Pacers had all the momentum, their star rookie was having a stellar night, and Jokic had five fouls. The game felt over at that moment.

But it wasn't. The Nuggets second unit found an extra gear from long range and the charity stripe and turned the game back into a close battle. Denver went 11/11 from the free throw line in the third quarter and hit four threes, including three from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 2:18 span.

The Pacers did their part to stay ahead and kept their lead entering the fourth quarter at 95-89. But they lost all of their spirit, and Mathurin wasn't on fire anymore. Manufacturing points was tough, and it would be tricky to maintain the lead once Jokic checked back into the game.

"We didn't make shots in the second half," point guard Tyrese Haliburton said after the game. "They went zone and that kind of stunned us a little bit, but only because we weren't making shots."

The final frame was essentially an even battle for the first three minutes. Then, Jokic checked in. The two-time MVP hadn't put his stamp on the game yet due to foul trouble, but he had the chance to carry the Nuggets to victory despite his poor start.

Even with Myles Turner playing excellent defense on him all quarter long, Jokic closed the game with 11 points, three rebounds, and one assist in the final frame. Denver outscored Indiana by ten with the Serbian big man on the court down the stretch, he controlled the action for the final minutes.

Despite Jokic giving the Nuggets the lead and the momentum, the Pacers gave themselves chances to win. Andrew Nembhard hit an important three-point shot to tie the game at 110. Haliburton hit a slick stepback jumper to even the score at 117. Even with Denver seizing control of the game, Indiana had their chances to steal a win.

The blue and gold had the ball with 30 seconds left when Haliburton missed a three pointer. Then chaos ensued. The shot clock was still on and the Pacers were down just two points, so a stop and a bucket would have sent the game to overtime, at a minimum. Indiana needed to lock in and force a miss.

That plan failed quickly when Mathurin fouled Jamal Murray with 22.2 seconds to go. It wasn't an intentional foul, and the Pacers didn't feel it was a foul at all.

"I was telling Benn not to foul, I don't believe he did foul, and there was a call," head coach Rick Carlisle said. "I certainly disagreed. In that moment, you hope for some basketball decency. Let a coach vent, whatever."

Carlisle's venting earned him a technical foul, which shocked him. Murray buried the technical free throw as well as the pair he was awarded for the personal foul. The Nuggets lead grew to five.

Haliburton quickly nailed a layup, so the Pacers needed another stop if they wanted a chance to tie the game. But the shot clock was off. They would need a steal in the final 15 seconds if they wanted that chance.

They were gifted a miracle opportunity. Nikola Jokic inexplicably shot the ball with about eight seconds to go and missed, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound. The Pacers had the ball with a chance to tie the game late. Turner pump faked from the left wing and launched a three at the buzzer. But it rimmed out, and the Pacers fell 122-119.

"It was an okay look," Carlisle said of the final shot. He didn't call a timeout so his team could use the entire court to find the best three-point shot.

Mathurin was excellent, finishing with 30 points and two rebounds. It was not only an impressive individual performance, but also a strong bounceback game from the rookie guard, who had his worst scoring night of the season on Monday with eight points.

Isaiah Jackson (17 points and ten rebounds) and Myles Turner (14 points and 11 rebounds) both gave the Pacers a boost with a double double in the frontcourt. Tyrese Haliburton joined them with 21 points and 11 assists, his fifth game with at least 20 points and ten assists this season.

The Pacers next take the court on Friday when they host the Toronto Raptors, who overwhelm teams with their size and length.