Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

The Pacers and Warriors will battle for the second time this season.

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season tonight. The two teams played nine days ago when Indiana took down Golden State 112-104 in California.

Both teams are currently 14-14 and sit in a play-in spot in their respective conference. The Warriors, however, have found their footing recently and are 6-4 in their last ten games while the Pacers are 3-7. The team's forms are opposite.

"We expect them to come out firing," Pacers center Jalen Smith said of the Warriors in this game. He had 15 points and nine rebounds when the teams first met. "They are going to come out wanting to make a statement."

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Bay Area

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 238.5.

Pacers vs Warriors Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery), wing Chris Duarte (left ankle), and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

The Warriors played last night, so they have not released an injury report. They have rested players on back-to-backs during this season, but their status is unknown tonight. Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala missed Golden State's Tuesday night outing with injuries.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Stephen Curry: Two of the league's best off-the-dribble shooters will square off tonight when Haliburton and Curry face off. Both are shooting well from deep this season on several attempts per game, though Curry is clearly the better shooter.

Haliburton will have his hands full chasing the two-time MVP around and trying to slow him down. Curry's lowest scoring game (12) of the season came against the Pacers last week. Haliburton did not play against the Warriors on that date.

Buddy Hield vs Jordan Poole: Poole has played in every game for the Warriors this season, and while he started slow, he has improved in recent weeks. He is nearing 18 points per game and is a smooth operator with the ball.

Hield will have his hands full defending the 23-year old. Hield has been in form of late, too, as he was nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award last week. The winner of this matchup could swing the balance of the game.