Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to avenge recent loss to Milwaukee Bucks

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks will go head to head tonight in a Central Division battle. Both teams will be hoping to build on some momentum they have built throughout the week.

The Bucks beat the Pacers just over one week ago and sit third in the Eastern Conference. Indiana is 2-8 across their last 10 games, which is the worst record in the East in that stretch.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs as they are +8.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 238.5.

Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report

For the Pacers, guard Tyrese Haliburton (left knee and left elbow), center Daniel Theis (right knee) and wing Kendall Brown (G League) are out. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract. Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID illness), Aaron Nesmith (sore right wrist), and Myles Turner (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

For the Bucks, Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable. MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green are questionable.

Key Matchups

T.J. McConnell vs Jrue Holiday: T.J. McConnell and Jrue Holiday had an epic duel when the Pacers and Bucks clashed last week. McConnell had a brilliant 25-point first half and finished with a career high 29 points while Holiday finished with 35 points and 11 assists as he sunk the Pacers late. Both were excellent.

The two will battle again tonight, and the Pacers will need similar excellence from McConnell to keep up with Milwaukee. Holiday is an All-Star level talent.

Aaron Nesmith vs Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Bucks' two-time MVP is probable to play tonight after missing the first battle between the Pacers and Bucks, and he is a near-impossible matchup for the blue and gold.

The Greek Freak has averaged 20.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game against Indiana during his career. He is tough to take down. Aaron Nesmith will try to slow Antetokounmpo if he plays, but it will be difficult and will require a ton of effort, which will impact his offensive effectiveness.