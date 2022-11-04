Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to battle the Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers return to action tonight after three days off. The team will host the Miami Heat after having time to regroup with a few practices in Indianapolis this week. It's the first home game for the unit since October 22.

The Heat are 4-5 and missing some key players in the matchup. A Pacers win would help them jump Miami in the standings, and they gained some momentum with a successful road trip over the past weeks. It will be a unique battle with Indiana's strong offense taking on Miami's stout defense.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Sun

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs in this game as they are +3.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 226.5.

Pacers vs Heat Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) is out while Aaron Nesmith (right foot) is questionable.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (left hip), Nikola Jovic (nasal contusion), Victor Oladipo (left knee), and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) are out. Bam Adebayo (right knee) is questionable.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Bam Adebayo: Adebayo, a 2020 All-Star, has historically done well against the Pacers, averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists against Indiana in his career. His mobility and force have allowed him to do well against Turner.

Turner has had one fantastic game and two duds this season for the Pacers. His ability to spread the floor will be crucial against the Heat, who are a very disciplined defensive team.

If Adebayo is unable to play, Dewayne Dedmon will be Miami's only available serviceable big man. Turner should have the upper hand in that matchup.

Buddy Hield vs Tyler Herro: From a 1,000-foot view, Hield and Herro have similar player profiles. They can both score like crazy, but struggle with defense.

From a more nuanced point of view, Herro is a much more well-rounded offensive player, but both guards are capable of big performances any night. With the pair guarding each other, there could be fireworks. Hield was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this past week — if he can keep that momentum alive and outscore Herro, that would go a long way in helping the Pacers grab a win.